Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.71

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.68. Auris Medical shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 165 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.58% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

