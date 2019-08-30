AurumCoin (AU) Price Reaches $9.96

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the dollar. One AurumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01347059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021086 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

