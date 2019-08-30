AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Trading 1% Higher

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

About AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

