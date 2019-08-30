Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.04.

NYSE AVLR opened at $84.89 on Monday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 43,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,205,568.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $128,057,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,511,755 shares of company stock worth $187,558,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Avalara by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,993,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,165,000 after buying an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $28,880,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

