Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.35. 22,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36. Avantor has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.