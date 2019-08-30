Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $285.54

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $285.54 and traded as high as $290.00. Avation shares last traded at $289.99, with a volume of 9,026 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Avation in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 284.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 285.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.41. The company has a market capitalization of $183.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.

Avation Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

