Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Aventus has a total market cap of $629,660.00 and approximately $18,726.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00231085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.01344915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091260 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021584 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

