Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Up 6.8%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.48, 636,981 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 457,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a market cap of $318.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.29 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 528.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 1,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 369,816 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,076,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

