Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Shares Up 8.3%

Avidian Gold Corp (CVE:AVG)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 52,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 47,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 959.31.

Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 105.5 square kilometers located in Alaska; the Amanita property comprising 88 claims covering an area of 14.6 square kilometers located to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Dome Hill project consisting of 78 unpatented and 2 patented claims covering an area of 600 hectares in Nevada; and the Jungo Property comprising 235 claims covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Jackson Mountains, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Avidian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.