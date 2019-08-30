Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 20% Higher

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 970,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 238% from the average session volume of 286,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

