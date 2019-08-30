B3Coin (KB3) Price Down 20% This Week

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. B3Coin has a total market cap of $433,679.00 and $188.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B3Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, B3Coin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00849717 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003568 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001250 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000388 BTC.

B3Coin Coin Profile

B3Coin (CRYPTO:KB3) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 752,203,126 coins. B3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

