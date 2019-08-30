Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 799 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 792.79 ($10.36), approximately 54,929 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 195,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782 ($10.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 809.81. The stock has a market cap of $731.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.32.

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

