Bank of America Increases Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $168.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $140.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.50.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $141.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -211.70 and a beta of 1.61. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $30,890.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $133,460.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,655 shares of company stock valued at $51,542,432. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $40,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

