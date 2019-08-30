Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.09 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 3,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,117.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 4,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,027. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $133,150. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 328.3% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 495,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 379,737 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 452,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.