Banyan Network (BBN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.00

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $218,139.00 and $14.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00020314 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Banyan Network

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

