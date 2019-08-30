Barclays Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.58 ($29.74).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA RWE opened at €25.77 ($29.97) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.21. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.