Barclays Raises GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Price Target to $17.00

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

