Barclays Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.90 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. 81,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,892,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,764,000 after purchasing an additional 572,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,502,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 723,539 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3,576.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,556 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

