Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Barfresh Food Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BRFH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.40. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 59,081 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

