Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.57 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $166.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

In related news, Chairman Michael Huseby acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 108.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

