Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.42

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 48470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.60 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Bellatrix Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

