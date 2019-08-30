Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore T. Wang bought 50,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 584,479 shares in the company, valued at $374,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Arch Venture Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

