Berenberg Bank Cuts John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 540

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s current price.

WG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded John Wood Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 632 ($8.26).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WG traded up GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 381.60 ($4.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,700,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -293.54. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 379.90 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 477.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 482.31.

In other news, insider Roy A. Franklin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £36,450 ($47,628.38). Also, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £35,900 ($46,909.71). Insiders purchased a total of 20,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,102 over the last quarter.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.