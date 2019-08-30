Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.70, but opened at $63.49. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Best Buy shares last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 177,661 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBY. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 51,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,845,387.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,954,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,384,142 shares of company stock valued at $101,477,662. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 56,760 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Best Buy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,969,000 after buying an additional 364,520 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

