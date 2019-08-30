B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. B&G Foods traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 656042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,272 shares in the company, valued at $422,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.