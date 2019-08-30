BidaskClub Downgrades Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Comtech Telecomm. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.