BidaskClub Lowers Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FANH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. CICC Research lowered shares of Fanhua from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after buying an additional 104,515 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.