BidaskClub Lowers Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. Quotient has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Hallsworth bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $231,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,462.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Quotient during the second quarter worth $69,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

