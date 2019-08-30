BidaskClub Lowers Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Retrophin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price objective on Retrophin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of RTRX opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $545.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 83.94%. The company had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 717,875 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,273,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 891,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.