Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.25–0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.32. Big Lots also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 444,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,544. The stock has a market cap of $819.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

