Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2019

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($13.62) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,019.88 ($13.33).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,072 ($14.01) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07). The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,001.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,006.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total transaction of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74). Also, insider Richard Cotton sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total transaction of £38,533.12 ($50,350.35).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

