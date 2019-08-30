Binance Coin Market Capitalization Tops $3.48 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and approximately $197.04 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $22.38 or 0.00231994 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Exrates, AirSwap and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.01341531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091117 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, DDEX, Exrates, FCoin, HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

