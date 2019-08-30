Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $128,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 205.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $992,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Shares of BIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.23. 59,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,498. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.05 and a 52-week high of $345.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

