Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Cut by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,190,000 after acquiring an additional 144,464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 52.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $846,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $520,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.27. 47,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,490. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.70. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $216.12 and a 1 year high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

