Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 215.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 12.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1,869.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 46.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 36,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,490. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

