BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,256,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,923% from the previous session’s volume of 36,091 shares.The stock last traded at $1.49 and had previously closed at $1.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNGO. ValuEngine raised shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 347.02% and a negative net margin of 247.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.48% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

