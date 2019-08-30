Bitblocks Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $670.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $101,753.00 and $670.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002338 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00160016 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,717.92 or 1.01047753 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039385 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

