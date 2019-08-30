Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 10.7% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00006513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $116.59 million and $2.73 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004113 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001081 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000461 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, Exrates, OKEx, BigONE, CoinBene, Coinnest, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Gate.io and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

