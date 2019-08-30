Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,247.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, Graviex and Crex24. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $468,095.00 and approximately $19,247.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002586 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,741,724 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

