Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $99,037.00 and $76.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,831,175 coins and its circulating supply is 7,831,171 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

