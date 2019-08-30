BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. BitSend has a total market cap of $246,430.00 and approximately $274.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00833181 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003535 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001299 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,363,575 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

