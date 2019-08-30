Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,878,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 9.92% of Blackbaud worth $407,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2,407.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,858 shares of company stock valued at $973,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.58. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.22. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

