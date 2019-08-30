BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd makes up approximately 3.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CII. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 7.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 374.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 45.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 1,713.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,205. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.