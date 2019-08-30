Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.80

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.80 and traded as high as $16.38. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

Get Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 265,913 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,827,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 144.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 131,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.