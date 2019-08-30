Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, May 17th.

BLNK stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.96. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.68.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 309.42% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blink Charging stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,757 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned 4.44% of Blink Charging worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

