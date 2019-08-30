Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $703,961.00

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market capitalization of $703,961.00 and approximately $18,128.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01359553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021394 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

