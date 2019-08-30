Blockport Price Reaches $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Blockport has a total market cap of $722,693.00 and $180,186.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Blockport has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00231085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.01344915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091260 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021584 BTC.

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io.

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

