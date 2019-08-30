Bloom (BLT) Price Tops $0.0330 on Major Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $37,487.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bloom has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00233962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.01346903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00092159 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021149 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

