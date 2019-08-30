Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) to post sales of $53.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $55.62 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT posted sales of $47.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will report full-year sales of $212.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.12 million to $216.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $235.08 million, with estimates ranging from $215.09 million to $265.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,609. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

