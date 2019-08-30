B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $354.80

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.80 and traded as low as $352.40. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $357.80, with a volume of 1,559,630 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 432.27 ($5.65).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 355.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 14,988,083 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90), for a total transaction of £56,205,311.25 ($73,442,194.24).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

